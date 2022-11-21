Suspected Club Q Gunman Arrested On Suspicion of Murder, Hate Charges

Club Q make-shift memorial

The 22-year-old suspect in the deadly shooting at the gay nightclub Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., was arrested shortly after the shooting on suspicion of hate crime and murder charges.

Police detained the alleged gunman, Anderson Lee Aldrich, on suspicion of five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of bias-motivated crimes causing bodily injury — the state's hate crimes charge. The charges are only “arrest charges,” which means they have not been officially brought by prosecutors, according to The Denver Post.

The reported charges can still change.

At a press conference on Sunday, authorities said that hate crimes charges would not add anything additional to "top-level charges" such as first-degree murder. On Monday they said it was too early to say if hate crimes would be officially brought.

“Those details are still to be determined,” Colorado Springs District Attorney Michael J. Allen said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe Monday.

“We’re looking at this as a biased-motivator or hate-crime type of incident, and we’ll learn more as this investigation progresses,” he explained.

On Saturday night, Aldrich is alleged to have entered Club Q and fatally shot five people, leaving 25 people injured. Two of those killed were employees of the club.

Colorado Springs police are holding a news conference later today.

This is a developing story…