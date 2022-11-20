Suspected Club Q Mass Shooter Identified by Colorado Police

Club Q

Police officials have identified a 22-year-old man who walked into a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub and began shooting patrons with a long gun.

Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly walked into Club Q and, without hesitation, began firing around himself shortly before midnight Saturday, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said during a news conference Sunday morning.

Five people died, and at least 18 were injured during the attack, but officials said the number could rise.

According to Vasquez, at least two patrons inside the establishment leapt into action and stopped the gunman from killing more people.

“We owe them a great debt of thanks,” he said.

The shooting lasted a mere moments before the suspect was subdued, officials said.

Police received 911 calls starting at 11:56 p.m., units were on their way to the scene at 11:57 p.m.

The first responding officer arrived at midnight, and within two minutes, the suspect was detained at 12:02 a.m.

Lt. Pamela Castro, public information officer for the Colorado Springs Police Department, said that the suspect was injured during the incident.

“They did locate one individual who we believe to be the suspect inside,” she said. “At this point in time, the suspect is being treated but is in custody.”

