Suspected cocaine, heroin and $42,000 in cash found in Kettering storage unit

Apr. 19—A traffic stop Thursday led to the discovery of suspected cocaine and heroin and more than $42,000 in cash in a Kettering storage unit.

Around 9:30 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for window tint violation on South Dixie Drive, according to a Kettering police log. The officer smelled marijuana and the driver reportedly gave police permission to search the vehicle.

During the search, police found marijuana in the console as well as 23.29 grams of suspected fentanyl in the space behind the radio faceplate, according to police.

While investigating, officers learned the driver was renting a storage unit at Car-Go Self Storage on South Dixie Drive. A police K9 gave a positive indication outside the driver's storage unit during a free-air sniff, according to the log.

Narcotics detectives received a search warrant for the unit and discovered approximately 518.23 grams of suspected cocaine. 60.86 grams of suspected heroin, three ecstasy pills and $42,800 in cash, according to police.