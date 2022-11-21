Suspected Colorado shooter is the grandson of this California Republican Assemblyman

The 22-year-old man suspected of carrying out a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub Saturday night that left five dead and 25 injured is reportedly the grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, R-Santee.

The suspected shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich, is the son of Laura Voepel, who is the daughter of the assemblyman, according to a report from the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Voepel’s office has not returned The Bee’s request for comment.

As a result of redistricting following the 2020 Census, Voepel was locked in a race for his seat against fellow Republican Marie Waldron, R-Escondido. As of Monday morning, Waldron looks likely to win reelection, with 67.8% of the vote.

Voepel drew considerable heat for remarks that he made in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on Congress.

“This is Lexington and Concord. First shots fired against tyranny,” Voepel said, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Tyranny will follow in the aftermath of the (President-elect Joe) Biden swear in on Jan. 20th.”

Voepel later walked back those remarks, saying he neither condones nor supports the violence and lawlessness that took place that day.