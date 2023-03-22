Suspected Dallas serial rapist arrested, charged with two counts of sexual assault

A Dallas man suspected of being a serial rapist was arrested March 18 after nearly two decades of work by local police and the FBI, according to Dallas police.

In 2005, Christopher Michael Green, now 50, is accused of dragging a woman off a bus and raping her in a nearby field, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV reported.

He “was very strong and threw her around like a doll,” the victim told police, according to an affidavit obtained by WFAA, and then he “produced a knife and slashed and stabbed her in the back… grabbed her by her hair and began to slam her head on the ground to render her unconscious.”

She was able to flag down a motorist and get to a hospital, according to the affidavit.

Dallas police said Green raped another woman in 2009.

In the 2009 sexual assault, Green is accused of calling out to a woman who was on her way to a store, offering her a ride, according to another warrant acquired by WFAA. Instead, the man drove her to an apartment complex, where he forced her into sexual acts before taking her to a nearby convenience store and fleeing the scene before police arrived, the warrant states.

Green is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault. He was arrested in connection with the 2005 rape on March 18 and released March 19 on $25,000 bond, according to court records. Then, on March 21, police again arrested Green and charged him with the 2009 rape. He is now being held on $500,000 bond at the Dallas County Jail.

WFAA reported that according to court documents, Green is suspected in other rapes, as well, ranging from 1999 to 2012. He is suspected of at least 10 sexual assaults in Dallas alone, according to the court documents.

Police had DNA evidence but were unable to find any matches in law enforcement databases at the time of the first rape, WFAA reported. Earlier this month, though, the FBI got a match for Green, who was also identified by two of the survivors in a photo lineup.