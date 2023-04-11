Suspected dealer charged in OD death of Fairview's Taylor Miller, an advocate for addicts

In April 2021, Taylor Miller, a 27-year-old from Fairview Township, lost her life to a fentanyl overdose after years of openly speaking about her struggle with drugs and overseeing an online resource she created to help others battle addiction.

Two years later, an Erie man has been charged with supplying the drugs that that led to Miller's death.

Pennsylvania State Police said 42-year-old Erie resident Jeffery L. Thomas admitted in Facebook messages and to state police that he supplied fentanyl to Miller before her death on April 11, 2021, according to the criminal complaint.

Thomas was arraigned late Monday morning by McKean District Judge Denise Stuck-Lewis on a first-degree felony count of drug delivery resulting in death, felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility, and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance. He was placed in the Erie County Prison on $50,000 bond.

At her Fairview Township home on Jan. 21, 2014, Taylor Miller, then 20, talks about her past heroin addiction and why she needed help. Miller started a Facebook group, H.O.P.E., for Heroin Overdose Prevention in Erie, that raises the awareness of deaths resulting from heroin overdoses. Miller, 27, died of an overdose on April 21, 2021. State police have charged an Erie man with delivering the fentanyl that led to her death.

Miller oversaw the Heroin Overdose Prevention in Erie — or H.O.P.E. — Facebook page she created in 2014. She died at home in Fairview Township.

Toxicology testing found levels of fentanyl and methamphetamine in her blood, and the Erie County Coroner's Office ruled Miller's death as accidental due to combined drug toxicity primarily involving the two drugs, according to information in the complaint against Thomas.

Financial records provide initial tip in case

Investigators wrote in the affidavit of probable cause filed with the criminal complaint against Thomas that a review of financial records showed a number of money transfers to a "Jeffery Thomas" and "Jeffery T" shortly before Miller's death.

State police also wrote that, in September, investigators received information from a person who reported having Facebook messages from Thomas indicating Thomas provided the narcotics that killed Miller.

Investigators wrote during an interview with Thomas in late October, Thomas stated he met Miller while attending a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Fairview in 2014. He told police that, in 2019, Miller asked Thomas to get her "dope," and that when he provided Miller with "dope" he would give her 3 grams of fentanyl, according to the affidavit.

State police also wrote Thomas said he knew that there was fentanyl in what he was selling and using, and he estimated that he provided fentanyl to Miller at least six and up to 10 times.

Erie County Assistant District Attorney Nick Maskrey said Monday that it took time for the case against Thomas to come together, noting that investigators were waiting on a few other evidentiary items to come back from laboratory testing before the charges were filed.

Continuing a mission

Taylor Miller told the Erie Times-News in 2014, when she was 20 years old, that she started the Heroin Overdose Prevention in Erie Facebook page as she mourned the loss of a friend who had died of an overdose.

The page was created to give people a place to learn about heroin addiction, to get help, and to remember those who lost their lives to addiction, said Miller, who was battling her own addiction and was in recovery at the time.

Miller was frank about heroin's threat and availability.

"It's everywhere," she told the Times-News in 2014. "It just really depends on who you know and it's really not that hard. It's a phone call away."

"We want to help addicts," she said of her Facebook page. "We want to help friends of addicts, families of addicts, anyone: the normal person."

Miller had become addicted to heroin at 19, she said in the interview with the Erie Times-News. She said she had struggled for years with anxiety, depression and an addictive personality.

A friend introduced her to heroin, she said, as she sought a more powerful high. At first, she felt as happy as she had ever been.

"And eventually stuff started to go wrong," she said. "Everything spiraled out of control."

Miller's parents forced her into rehab, a move she said saved her life and "was the best thing that could happen to me."

There were 52 drug-related deaths in Erie County in 2014, with heroin involved in a little more than half of them, according to statistics released by the Erie County Coroner's Office. Drug-related deaths climbed to a record-high 124 in the county in 2017 and have remained high, with 122 deaths determined to be drug-related in 2022, Coroner Lyell Cook said Monday.

In 2021, fentanyl was found in 80% of Erie County's 102 drug deaths, the Coroner's Office reported.

The H.O.P.E. page Miller created in early 2014 attracted a number of followers immediately after it was launched. The site, which Miller's parents continue to oversee, had 9,300 followers and more than 9,400 likes as of Monday afternoon.

Miller's father, Keith Miller, said Monday that the family also recently created a nonprofit called Taylor's HOPE that they are using to educate and raise awareness about the opioid and fentanyl crisis around the country.

"We are just going to try to continue to help as many people as we can," he said.

Latest drug delivery death charges

Thomas is the third person in Erie County to be charged in a fatal overdose over the past month.

The Millcreek Township Police Department on Thursday charged Erie resident Izaiah E. Borrero, 22, with supplying pills suspected of containing fentanyl to a 28-year-old Millcreek man who died on March 10.

On March 9, state police charged 31-year-old Springfield Township resident Jacob L. Bells in the Aug. 14 death of a 24-year-old McKean Township man that Bells is accused of selling heroin/fentanyl to.

Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz said Monday her office is refocusing its efforts to take a more aggressive look at drug death investigations with area law enforcement.

The District Attorney's Office on Thursday posted a warning on its website about counterfeit pills containing fentanyl that have been circulating in the county and are suspected in a number of drug deaths.

