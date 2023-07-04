Suspected Dorchester assailant sought by police

A man is accused of assault with a dangerous weapon and now authorities are asking for the public’s help finding him.

Boston Police say the incident in question happened around 1:11 p.m. on Monday in the area of 9 Washington Street.

The suspect is described as a 50-60-year-old Black man with white hair and a white beard. He was last seen boarding an inbound bus at 1:15 p.m. in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Castlegate Road wearing a brown coat, black pants, black Nike sneakers, and headphones, according to police.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or the incident in question is asked to call District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

There were no additional details immediately available.

