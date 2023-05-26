Suspected DPS shooter, accomplice ID'd by Phoenix police

Jail cell bars

Police identified the man suspected in a Thursday shooting that wounded an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper.

Howard Lamar Johnson, 34, is charged with aggravated assault and misconduct involving weapons, according to Phoenix police and jail records. Sonia Hernandez, 27, is charged with hindering prosecution on suspicion of aiding Johnson following the shooting and with tampering with physical evidence, according to police and jail records.The DPS officer was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening after being shot around 12:40 p.m. in an incident that led to an area near 19th Avenue and Loop 101 being closed down. Police and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the area.

Johnson was found at an apartment complex near 67th and Olive Avenues, taken into custody and hospitalized with injuries, police said. As of Friday afternoon, Johnson's injuries had not been disclosed.

The charges against Johnson come after police said Thursday he would be booked upon his release from the hospital.

Jail records did not show a bond set for either Johnson or Hernandez. Records did not show either was jailed.

The DPS trooper remains in the hospital and is a 34-year-old male with five years of service, according to DPS spokesman Bart Graves.

