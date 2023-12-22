Suspected driver and gunman in Dec. 13 Tradition shooting arrested, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE − A second person was arrested in connection to what police said was the shooting of a 27-year-old man mistakenly targeted in the attempted shooting of a local rapper known as Jackboy, who, records show, lives at the same Tradition residence as the man who was shot.

The man was shot three times on Dec. 13 in the driveway of his Southwest Stockton Place home in the Town Park development off Southwest Tradition Parkway shortly before 7 a.m., according to Port St. Lucie police.

Emmanuel Baldwin, 24, was arrested Thursday on a warrant obtained by police charging him with attempted first-degree murder. He was held on $500,000 bail, according to Broward County Jail records.

Police said he was the driver of the blue 2018 Kia Optima used in the shooting and later found in Fort Lauderdale.

The suspected gunman, Davontay Mosley, 24, was arrested in Broward County the same day as the shooting and charged with attempted first-degree murder, grand theft of a motor vehicle, driving without a license and possession of cannabis. Jail records state he is being held without bail.

“As far as we believe, there were only two suspects in the vehicle at the time of the crime,” said Port St. Lucie police Sgt. Dominick Mesiti.

The man who was shot was flown to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and treated for what police said were three gunshot wounds.

According to police records of the investigation, several 911 callers reported gunshots and one person said a man who was bleeding knocked on their door asking to call for help and that he had been shot.

Others who said they witnessed the shooting said five or six shots were heard and someone wearing all black ran to the car saying to someone inside “drive, drive,” before the dark-colored sedan left the neighborhood.

Home doorbell cameras reportedly captured the shooting, which according to police records, show the victim enter his vehicle outside his home when someone in all black walks out of bushes along the driveway appearing to shoot toward the vehicle.

The man runs from the shooter, and the report says cameras show the gunman running after him, arm extended, around the home before returning to the Kia.

Port St. Lucie police vehicle in the area of Southwest Kingslake Circle in Town Park community on Dec. 13, 2023, in the area where a man shot earlier in the morning fled.

The rental car’s GPS locator showed it in the gated community at 4:53 a.m. while cameras captured it bypassing the guard gate, according to the report. It states the car drove around the neighborhood and was later parked “within visual proximity of the victim’s house” until 6:50 a.m.

Police coordinated search efforts with Broward County Sheriff’s Office, which located the car Dec. 13 in the 4000 block of North State Road 7 of Lauderdale Lakes where it had been since 8:24 a.m.

While deputies monitored the car, police said, Mosley entered as the driver and two others later joined before it was stopped in a “coordinat(ed) take down.”

All were questioned, but only Mosley and Baldwin were suspected of involvement in the shooting, Mesiti said.

“We do not believe (the) victim was (the) intended target,” he said.

Investigators said it appears the rapper known as “Jackboy” was the intended target, Mesiti said.

Jackboy, whose real name is Pierre Delince, is listed among owners of the Town Park residence where the shooting occurred, according to property appraiser records.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on X @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

