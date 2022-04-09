Suspected driver in Vashon Island hit and run arrested

The King County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Accident Response and Reconstruction Unit announced Friday that it has arrested a 57-year-old man it believes is responsible for an April 4 fatal hit and run on Vashon Island.

On Monday, April 4, around 11 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were called to the 16100 block of Vashon Highway Southwest.

When they arrived, they found the body of a 74-year-old man who appeared to have been hit by a car.

The sheriff’s office says that tips from the Vashon community were crucial in helping them make the arrest and recover the Ford Explorer they believe the man was driving.

The man was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of a vehicular homicide and a felony hit and run.

The investigation is ongoing.

