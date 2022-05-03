Suspected drug dealer arrested in connection with fentanyl overdose

May 2—The Louisville Police Department have arrested a man in connection with a fentanyl overdose that occurred last month.

Police say that Orlando "Lando" Anglada, 30, has been identified as the suspected dealer of the fentanyl that caused a 23-year-old woman to overdose in the driveway of a home in Louisville.

On April 15, Louisville Police were dispatched to a medical call in the 900 block of Dahlia St. When police arriving on scene, an officer noticed a woman unconscious and not breathing. According to Louisville police, information was provided that the victim had been poisoned by fentanyl, leading the officer to begin life-saving measures, including the administration of Narcan, which revived the victim.

Anglada was arrested Sunday after Louisville Police obtained an arrest warrant for felony distribution of a controlled substance, as well as unlawful use of a controlled substance. He is being held by the Denver County Sheriff's Department at the Downtown Detention Center.

The Louisville Police Department is asking for anyone with more information relating to the distribution of dangerous drugs to contact 911, the Louisville non-emergency number at 303-441-4444, or to anonymously report using Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at www.nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).