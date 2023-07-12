Suspected drug dealer arrested in Seattle after he passes out in car

A man was arrested Sunday after a 911 call about an unresponsive person in a car, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 9 a.m. July 9, officers responded to the report in the 400 block of Harvard Avenue East.

When officers arrived to check on the man, they found drug paraphernalia strewn about the inside of the car.

Upon further investigation, officers found:

About 276.3 grams of methamphetamine.

624 grams of fentanyl.

145 grams of powdered fentanyl.

27.4 grams of cocaine.

24.3 grams of heroin.

$13,083 in cash.

Replica firearm.

Drug paraphernalia instruments including pipes, scales, whole rolls of foil, and baggies of different sizes.

The 47-year-old man was arrested for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute. He was booked in the King County Jail. Additional charges are pending.