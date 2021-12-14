Suspected drug overdose death under investigation

Dec. 13—The latest suspected drug overdose death in the county is under investigation by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office after a man was found unresponsive on a front porch and later died.

Emergency responders were dispatched to 46 Oak Crest Lane off Hwy. 70 E. on Saturday around noon after a woman called for an ambulance. Crossville Police also responded to the emergency call.

Despite life-saving measures conducted at the scene, Deputy Jacob Moore's report states Paul David Fuller, 35, 1501 Cox Valley Rd., died. It is not certain from the report if he died at the scene or died after being transported to the hospital.

The woman who made the emergency call for help told investigators she had left the man at her home while she made a trip to the store and upon her return, found him unresponsive and believed him to be "overdosing."

She is quoted in the report as stating she found Narcon in the victim's backpack and administered two doses without success.

CPD's Lt. Dustin Lester notified Moore of the death and Sheriff's Investigator David Bowman was dispatched to the scene.

A search of the residence yielded a small white plate with razor blade. Both were covered with a grey powdery substance which was sent to the TBI lab for analysis.

The victim's cell phone was also taken into evidence at the scene.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is continuing.

