Suspected drug trafficker arrested; fentanyl and stolen guns seized

A suspected drug trafficker was arrested in north Seattle on Tuesday, and the arrest resulted in police seizing various narcotics and two stolen guns.

Seattle police said a woman was being investigated for dealing fentanyl in Snohomish and King counties, as well as north Seattle.

On July 12, officers pulled the woman over near the University District in Seattle, where she rammed a patrol vehicle with Homeland Security agents inside.

Police said they arrested the woman, recovered stolen guns and seized the following drugs:

1.5 pounds of methamphetamine.

.25 pounds of cocaine.

.5 pounds of heroin.

4.5 pounds of fentanyl powder.

Approximately 6700 fentanyl pills.

The woman, who had a Department of Corrections warrant, was booked into jail.

