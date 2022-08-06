Suspected drug trafficker quiet at court hearings

Aug. 5—CATLETTSBURG — A suspected fentanyl peddler who exchanged words with a county prosecutor last month kept his mouth shut Friday at a pretrial hearing.

John Dawson, 39, appeared in court for his public defender to set a pretrial hearing on Oct. 15.

Dawson tried to fire that attorney, Caleb Hurt, last month too.

Dawson, who mouthed off to Assistant Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn at a July hearing, kept his cool and did not speak out of turn.

The Michigan man is accused of selling 128 grams of fentanyl to an informant in late 2021.

After seeing how the case develops, Hurt said they will see if a deal can be reached or a jury trial needs to be set.

