Suspected drugs, fake currency found during search of South Walnut Street home; 4 arrested

The search warrant at 624 S. Walnut St. was the result of a several months-long investigation into illegal narcotics being used and sold from the property, according to a news release from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office. The search was conducted by the sheriff's office and METRICH, assisted by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office Special Unit and the Bucyrus Police Department.

Deputies seized suspected methamphetamines, fentanyl, fake currency, prescription medication, firearms, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the news release. They arrested two men, ages 35 and 33, who were the targets of the investigation. They also arrested two women, ages 34 and 19.

The 35-year-old man had active warrants out of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for a charge of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamines. The 33-year-old man was arrested for a felony probation violation and has pending charges for aggravated trafficking in methamphetamines. The 19-year-old woman has pending charges for permitting drug abuse.

All four are incarcerated at the Crawford County Justice Center and reports will be forwarded to the Crawford County Prosecutor's Office for consideration of additional charges.

This case is still being investigated by sheriff’s office detectives.

Citizens can report any suspicious activity to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, 419-562-7906, or leave a tip for METRICH by calling 419-52-CRIME or visiting metrich.com.

