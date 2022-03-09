Suspected drugs, firearms, and cash seized

Mar. 9—PORTSMOUTH — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announce that two Scioto County, Ohio residents have been arrested resulting from an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.

At approximately 7:16 a.m. on March 4, 2022, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth P.D. SWAT executed a narcotics-related search warrant at the residence of 57-year-old Harvey Mosley located at suspected numerical address of 1180 Unit A Slab Run Rd. West Portsmouth, Ohio.

During a search, officers discovered and seized approximately 680 grams of suspected heroin/ fentanyl, 14 assorted firearms, including assault rifles, handguns and a shotgun, digital scales, cutting agents, approximately $10,729 cash and additional evidence of drug trafficking. The estimated street value of the suspected drug seized is $60,000.

Harvey Mosley was charged with Possession of Drugs, a felony of the first degree. Mosley was additionally charged with Having a Weapon While Under Disability, a felony of the 3rd degree.

At approximately 7:17 a.m. on March 4, 2022 Probation Officers from Scioto County Common Pleas Court, assisted by Southern Ohio Drug Task Force personnel and Portsmouth P.D. SWAT conducted a home visit of probationer Michael Mosley located at 1180 Slab Run Rd. West Portsmouth, Ohio.

During a search Probation Officers and assisting Law Enforcement personnel discovered and seized approximately 8 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, digital scales, sandwich baggies, approximately $3,825 cash and additional evidence of drug trafficking. Michael Mosley was subsequently arrested for violating the terms and conditions of his probation.

Both Harvey and Michael Mosley were placed in the Scioto County Jail and Harvey Mosley was scheduled to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, March 7th, 2022 at 9 a.m.

The case will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor's Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony charges against all arrestees.

Sheriff Thoroughman and Chief Brewer would like to thank the tactical medics from the Portsmouth Fire Department for their assistance with execution of the warrant and request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, to phone the Task Force tip line at (7 40) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.