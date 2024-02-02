Suspected drugs found in search of Buffalo Avenue home

Feb. 2—Niagara Falls police are awaiting testing results following a drug raid last week on Buffalo Avenue.

On Jan. 26, members of the Niagara Falls Police Department Narcotics Intelligence Division executed a search warrant at a residence on the 5000 block of Buffalo Ave.

Items seized during the search included 37 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 26 grams of suspected crystal meth, 10 grams of suspected cocaine, 10 grams of suspected fentanyl, 43 Suboxone strips, various pills and $2,237 cash.

Narcotics charges will be filed pending lab results.