Suspected drugs reportedly found, arrest made

Apr. 27—MASON, W.Va. — A Pomeroy, Ohio woman was arrested on alleged drug charges by the Mason Police Department following a traffic stop on Monday.

According to Police Chief Colton McKinney, Tiffany E. Hanning, 33, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. The chief said additional charges are pending.

The traffic stop was made on Adams Street at approximately 4 p.m. by McKinney and Sgt. Tyler Doss. The chief said during the stop, a search was completed and the following were allegedly found: a 9mm high point pistol with multiple unspent rounds; 25.7 grams of suspected methamphetamines; 8.1 grams of alleged "shrooms"; 2.3 grams of suspected marijuana; as well as small plastic bags, a set of scales, and $1,085.59 cash.

Hanning was transported to the Western Regional Jail where she remained Tuesday on a $60,000 surety/cash bail.

