A suspected drunk driver accidentally reported himself to police after he called 911 when he thought a car was going the wrong way

A deputy trying to find the car, left, and the car parked up on the wrong side of the road, right, in a composite image. Lancaster County Sheriff's Office

A man in Nebraska called 911 to report a motorist driving on the wrong side of the highway.

But, in reality, he was the one traveling on the wrong side of the road.

A suspected drunk driver in Nebraska accidentally called 911 on himself, thinking he was alerting the cops to somebody driving on the wrong side of the highway when, in reality, it was him, authorities said.

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office in Nebraska released a video on Thursday of deputies pulling over a suspected drunk driver in March.

The video includes audio of the unidentified driver's phone call to 911 as well as footage of his car on the wrong side of the road.

In the audio of the call, the 911 caller can be heard saying: "I'm on Highway 77, going north, and there's somebody on the wrong side of the road."

He can then be heard telling the operator that the other driver had "his brights on," adding that it almost sent him off the road. "He almost hit me," he said.

The video shared by Lancaster County Sheriff's Office also shows a deputy driving on the highway to catch up with the 911 caller before eventually finding him. The video shows the caller was on the wrong side of the highway.

After catching up with the caller, the deputy can be heard asking: "Do you know why I stopped you?"

In the audio, the 911 caller can be heard responding: "Yeah, because I was on the wrong side of the road."

He added that he must have "missed an exit."

After being asked if he was the person to have made the 911 call, he said he was, explaining that he thought someone else was on the wrong side of the road.

The sheriff's office said the 911 caller's blood-alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.

He was arrested, Fox News reported.

The sheriff's office told Fox News that "impaired driving remains one of the leading causes of traffic injuries and deaths."

In this instance, nobody was injured.

John Vik, who works for the sheriff's office, told Fox News that videos like these are being published to encourage the public to report drunk drivers.

"In this case, the caller happened to be both a caller and an impaired driver," he said, per the news outlet.

