Suspected drunk driver arrested day after deadly Luling interstate crash
An alleged drunk driver was arrested after a Dec. 26 crash that claimed the life of a Metairie woman, according to Louisiana State Police.
An alleged drunk driver was arrested after a Dec. 26 crash that claimed the life of a Metairie woman, according to Louisiana State Police.
A three-judge panel at the United States District Court for the District of Columbia affirms a lower court’s ruling that former President Donald Trump can be sued by U.S. Capitol Police officers seeking to hold Trump financially liable for the Washington riot that took place on Jan. 6, 2021.
Also on mega markdown: a viral carpet cleaner for nearly 40% off, an unbeatably cozy electric blanket marked down by half, and so, so much more.
Firefly Green Fuels, a UK-based company, has developed a new form of jet fuel that is entirely fossil-free and made from human waste.
A federal judge in California has shot down Elon Musk’s attempt to invalidate a state social media law. The state’s AB 587 requires social companies to publish their content moderation policies, something Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) claimed violated the First Amendment.
For tonight's Cotton Bowl, official "tire artist" Blake McFarland crafted these sculptures of the Missouri and Ohio State mascots from 280 Goodyear tires.
A 1961 Volkswagen Beetle with vintage aftermarket Baja Bug conversion, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard recently.
CES 2024 might mark a big year for user-friendly solar, MEMS headphones, AI and wireless everything.
From mountain lions to a pizza delivery guy foiling a robbery attempt, cameras meant to protect post-pandemic purchases provided endless entertainment this year.
Emergency contraception sales surge after certain holidays, especially New Year's Eve.
When you use public bathrooms, ever wonder what you might pick up while you're there? Here's what health experts want you to be aware of.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The automotive industry has entered into a new era of vehicular safety, where in-car systems initially designed to keep you alive are also being marketed as quality-of-life improvements. While virtually every car on the road today offers some aspect of advanced driver assistance system, or ADAS, a choice few go above and beyond. For the first time in North America, we even have a Level 3 automated system where, in limited circumstances, the car is capable of driving itself, its manufacturer liable for any collision.
The All-American candidate had led Illinois to a 9-2 record and a No. 11 ranking in the AP Top 25.
From a dryer vent cleaner to a 2-in-1 mop bucket, these handy items will really cut down on housework misery.
The Vikings' quarterback shuffle continues.
Earlier this month, at the Slush tech conference in Helsinki, this editor had the opportunity to sit down with Sanna Marin, the popular former prime minister of Finland who became known internationally for socializing with friends, but whose accomplishments in office are far more significant, including successfully pushing Finland to join NATO to better protect the country from its neighbor Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. Marin, who opted out of Finnish politics in September, works today at the Tony Blair Institute as a strategic counselor; she is also working on a startup with one of her longtime political advisors.
Fans are treating Gypsy Rose Blanchard with an enthusiasm usually reserved for pop stars.
The genius gizmo tackles both sides of a garment at the same time — you'd be hard pressed to find a better travel partner.
Goodbye, Stay-Puft 'Marshmallow Man' ... Hello, 'Thin Puff'! 19,000+ shoppers rave about this winter layering piece.
AI is all the rage -- particularly text-generating AI, also known as large language models (think models along the lines of ChatGPT). In one recent survey of ~1,000 enterprise organizations, 67.2% say that they see adopting large language models (LLMs) as a top priority by early 2024. According to the same survey, a lack of customization and flexibility, paired with the inability to preserve company knowledge and IP, were -- and are -- preventing many businesses from deploying LLMs into production.