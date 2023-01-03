Suspected drunk driver arrested after wrong-way crash left woman dead in Scottsdale

A suspected drunk driver was arrested on New Year's Eve for his involvement in a wrong-way collision that left one woman dead in Scottsdale on Friday night.

The 48-year-old man, identified in court documents as Joshua Grabek, was traveling in the wrong direction on Hayden Road when he crashed head-on with an Uber ride share vehicle near Cactus Road. The Uber vehicle was pushed back about 20 feet due to the collision, according to court documents.

The driver of the Uber, a 56-year-old man, and one of the passengers, a 60-year-old man, were injured and taken to a hospital. A 58-year-old woman who was also a passenger in the Uber died at the hospital, according to Scottsdale police.

The identity of the passenger wasn't released as the family "requested privacy while they navigate through this tragedy," police said.

Grabek was by himself in the vehicle and had minor injuries.

Court documents say he showed signs of impairment such as "slow thick slurred speech," and when he blew for a preliminary breath test, it showed presence of alcohol in his breath. Grabek also admitted he had been drinking alcohol that night, according to court documents.

Grabek was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, aggravated DUI, aggravated assault and endangerment. He was being held in jail on a $250,000 bond.

"This incident is another reminder of the harmful impact an impaired driver can have on other people. Driving impaired is 100% preventable. Pre-arrange a rideshare option, designate a sober driver or take a taxi," Scottsdale police said.

