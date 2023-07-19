Suspected drunk driver brought up on criminal child endangerment charge

Jul. 19—A man allegedly driving drunk through Whitefish with a 1-year-old child in the vehicle earlier this month now faces a felony criminal child endangerment charge.

David Samuel Taylor, 36, is expected to appear before Judge Dan Wilson for his arraignment in Flathead County District Court on July 27.

Whitefish Police officers pulled Taylor over on July 9 after he allegedly sped 47 mph through a 25 mph zone on Second Street, court documents said. Speaking with Taylor, the officers noted his slow and slurred speech as well as bloodshot and watery eyes, according to court documents.

The child was the only other person in the vehicle, court documents said.

Taylor told officers he had a beer two hours prior, but allegedly showed signs of impairment during subsequent field sobriety tests. Arrested and taken to the Whitefish Police Department, Taylor later agreed to a breath test, which came back at .140, court documents said.

Criminal child endangerment is punishable by up to 10 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.

