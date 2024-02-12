Suspected drunk driver crashed into Fort Worth restaurant Sunday, police say

A man accused of driving drunk crashed into a Mexican food restaurant early Sunday, Fort Worth police said.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday at Acapulco Restaurant, 1320 Northwest 25th St. in Fort Worth, according to police.

Police said the driver, 25-year-old Antonio Garcia, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated.

No injuries were reported, and the restaurant said on social media Sunday afternoon that it had reopened.

“New entrance for restaurant courtyard,” the restaurant said in the post. “We’re open today until 12am! Come eat and be with family!”