Suspected drunk driver crashes into 2 vehicles, injures sheriff’s Sgt. in Victorville

A suspected drunk driver in Victorville crashed into two vehicles, injuring a sheriff’s sergeant who was transported to a hospital, authorities said.

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station reported that at around 10:08 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision at Amargosa and Palmdale roads intersection.

Deputies at the scene discovered that suspect, Jonathan Hiromoto, 26, of Victorville was driving a GMC Yukon when he failed to stop at the westbound red stoplight.

Hiromoto collided with an unmarked San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Dodge Charger, driven by a sergeant, and also a Chevy Tahoe, driven by a woman.

The sergeant was transported to a local hospital for his injuries and was later released to recover at home. The Dodge received major damage and was towed from the scene.

The driver of the Tahoe did not require medical attention. Her vehicle had minor damage but was operational.

Hiromoto had obvious signs of being under the influence of alcohol and was uncooperative when deputies attempted a field sobriety test, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies arrested Hiromoto, and he was booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for suspected felony driving under the influence of alcohol, causing bodily injury.

Hiromoto remains at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, with bail set at $280,000.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged by the Sheriff’s Department to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

