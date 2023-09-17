Suspected drunk driver crashes car, keeps drinking while waiting for Ga. deputies
A 25-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly driving while under the influence.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred within the 4900 block of Bloomfield Road.
Deputies said a driver, later identified as Nelson Maurico Che Chub, was involved in a car crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
Former Atlanta assistant principal shot, killed in Chicago high rise
Covington officer who was shot in the head nearly 5 year ago officially retires
Witnesses told deputies that Chub was drinking alcoholic beverages after the accident.
He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while unlicensed, failure to obey a traffic control device and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: