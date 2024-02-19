Suspected drunk driver crashes into Metro police vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville sergeant and a man being arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) managed to avoid serious injury after another suspected drunk driver reportedly crashed into a police car early Sunday morning.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Sgt. Craig Amabile — who was working “extra-duty DUI enforcement” — stopped a Honda Accord on Murfreesboro Pike near Plus Park shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18 for traveling without headlights on and failing to stay in its lane.

Authorities said the driver, 30-year-old Fredy Raymundo-Garcia, smelled like alcohol and admitted to drinking beer.

Man arrested for Broadway DUI after reportedly pointing gun at bar security guard

After placing Raymundo-Garcia in the back seat of his police SUV — which had the blue lights activated — Amabile got into the driver’s seat to continue the arrest process, officials said. Then, a Ford Escape SUV hit the back of the police vehicle.

Law enforcement said 71-year-old John Buchanan was driving the Ford, adding that he also smelled like alcohol and was unsteady on his feet.

According to authorities, Amabile and Raymundo-Garcia were brought to Nashville General Hospital with minor injuries from the collision. Amabile reportedly had back pain while Raymundo-Garcia had back and shoulder pain.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

After being checked at the hospital, Raymundo-Garcia was booked into jail for charges of DUI and driving without a license, police said.

Meanwhile, Buchanan was booked for DUI, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, aggravated assault against a first responder, open container violation, and resisting arrest, officials reported.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.