Suspected drunk driver crashes into police vehicle on Hwy 36 in Oak Park Heights on Christmas Eve

Dec. 26—An Oak Park Heights police officer responding to a traffic call early Friday, Christmas Eve, escaped serious injury after a suspected drunk driver crashed into the officer's vehicle, authorities say.

The officer was responding to a report of a pedestrian in the median on Minnesota 36 near Stillwater Boulevard in Oak Park Heights when the driver struck the squad car about 2:30 a.m., according to a Facebook post by the Oak Park Heights Police Department.

Both the officer and the other driver, whom authorities allege might have been under the influence of alcohol, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol is conducting the crash investigation.

"This is a sobering reminder to drive sober or get pulled over!" the Oak Park Heights Police Department wrote in the post. "We want all who are traveling over the holidays to have a safe and happy journey."