Suspected drunk driver hits family of 4, sending mom airborne, Tennessee cops say

A man is accused of driving drunk and hitting a family of four crossing the street, sending one victim into the air, police in Tennessee say.

The 55-year-old driver was seen walking from the scene as officers responded to the crash at about 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Besides smelling of alcohol, police said he had glassy eyes and slurred speech.

The driver told officers he was pulling out of a driveway and onto the main road when the four pedestrians “came out of nowhere,” according to an incident report. He said they were in the turning lane when he hit them.

The man also acknowledged having “approximately seven beers” before the crash and said he fled because one of the pedestrians threatened him.

He was arrested on multiple charges including DUI, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, online records show.

Police also spoke with the injured family, who said they were trying to get to a store across the street.

The father had his son in his arms while his wife held their daughter’s hand as they waited for traffic to clear, police said. That’s when they were hit by a blue SUV, knocking them to the ground.

The man’s wife said she “flew into the air” when she was hit, according to the report. Her husband recalled looking over to see his wife and daughter “on the ground in pain and crying.”

The injured man confronted the driver, who he said refused put his car in park, according to the report. A scuffle ensued, police said, and the driver sped off after the pedestrian punched him.

The accused drunken driver was booked into jail but released July 12 after posting a $2,500 bond, online records show.

