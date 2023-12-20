Suspected drunk driver hits police cruiser head on

Dec. 20—ASHLAND — A 21-year-old man is facing six charges after being accused of striking a police cruiser head on while drunk.

Jacob Matthew Sammons, 21, of Ashland, is accused of crossing the median in a 2015 maroon Kia Optima, on U.S. 23 at about 1:55 a.m. Sunday morning and hitting a police cruiser occupied by a Catlettsburg Police officer.

According to the Catlettsburg Police citation, Sammons reeked highly of an alcoholic beverage, his eyes were bloodshot and speech was highly slurred with the odor of alcohol intensifying as he spoke to the officers.

Sammons is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree assault to a police officer, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct and possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

According to the citation, after Officer Cantrell was struck head on at 2800 Black Walnut St. driving south on U.S. 23, he said Sammons admitted he was intoxicated. Another officer arrived on the scene and said Sammons told him he "should not have been driving" and that he "knew better."

A search through the vehicle revealed a red can containing an alcoholic beverage still cold in the cupholder of Sammons's car.

According to the citation, a standardized field sobriety test was not performed on the driver, due to "possible injury" and "difficulty with balance."

Sammons was evaluated on the scene by Boyd County paramedics and stated he was fine, according to the citation. He did not wish to be transported to King's Daughters. Officer Cantrell was transported to KDMC ER by Boyd County EMS for an assessment of his condition.