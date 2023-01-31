Suspected drunk driver from Oakdale charged in Bloomington crash that killed 17-year-old boy, injured his sister

One of the two teens hit in a Bloomington road early Friday has died of his injuries — and prosecutors on Monday charged the suspected drunk driver with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the incident.

Mikala Jean Ness of Oakdale drove away after hitting the teen siblings on 78th Street near 12th Avenue, but soon was arrested after crashing near the Mall of America, according to a criminal complaint charging the 27-year-old with criminal vehicular homicide (operate vehicle with negligence-under influence of alcohol), criminal vehicular homicide (causes collision-leaves scene) and criminal vehicular operation (bodily harm-leaves scene of collision).

Bloomington police said Monday that 17-year-old Donald Earl Gayton Jr. died Sunday at Hennepin County Medical Center, where his 14-year-old sister Tamya Lynn Gayton was hospitalized with severe injuries.

Ness remained jailed Monday on $300,000 bail and is scheduled to make a first appearance on the charges Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court.

The complaint

According to the complaint:

Police responded to a call of pedestrians struck, with one not breathing, about 6:10 p.m.

A woman told officers she was driving east on 78th Street in the right lane and saw a white Toyota Corolla speed past her in the left lane. She said she saw a male and a female walking on 78th Street, then heard a “loud thud” and saw the female “flying in the air,” the complaint states. The Corolla swerved to the right, then continued east on 78th and south on 12th Avenue.

On the north side of 78th Street, officers found a plastic car part with an attached license plate. The plate registered to Ness.

Officers soon learned Ness had crashed off Killebrew Drive and into the median. They found the badly damaged Corolla on a hill on the southeast corner of Killebrew Drive near the entrance to a TGI Fridays restaurant.

The 911 caller who saw that crash told officers that a woman got out of her Corolla and walked up to his car. He said he let her inside his car to stay warm, and that she cried and said she hit two people and killed somebody.

Story continues

Sobriety tests, blood-alcohol concentration

Ness told officers that she was coming from a holiday party, but couldn’t remember where. She had slurred speech and officers could smell alcohol on her breath. Officers asked her if she remembered hitting something at 12th Avenue near American Boulevard and she said, “I feel like I did, but I don’t know,” the complaint states.

Ness performed poorly on field-sobriety tests, and a preliminary breath test showed she had a 0.13 percent blood-alcohol concentration. When told that she was under arrest for driving under the influence, Ness responded, “I know,” the complaint states. She was taken to Fairview Southdale Hospital for a blood draw.

Investigators went to HCMC to attempt to speak with the teens. Donald Gayton was unconscious with serious head trauma. Tamya Gayton was in a neck brace and medicated, but was able to speak with an investigator.

The girl said she and her brother had walked from their mother’s Richfield apartment to the nearby Walmart in Bloomington. After buying candy, they started walking home east on 78th Street.

She said the sidewalk was covered with snow, so they walked on the south side of eastbound 78th Street. She said they were hit when they tried to cross to the north side, and that she did not hear skidding or a car horn beforehand.

Related Articles