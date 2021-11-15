Suspected drunk driver plows through people at DUI crash scene, Oregon cops say

A suspected drunk driver plowed through a group of police officers and bystanders standing at the scene of a crash in Oregon, police said.

The first crash occurred when a driver was turning out of a parking lot and hit an officer’s vehicle on Sunday, Nov. 14, Portland Police Bureau said in a news release.

The officer’s lights and sirens were on at the time of the crash, police said.

Bonnie L. Harvey, 51, of Portland, and the officer were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Harvey was cited with driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving, police said.

A 46-year-old man suspected of drunk driving drove through a group of people on Nov. 14, 2021, in Portland, police said. He injured one officer.

When officers were talking to witnesses on a sidewalk in front of a driveway, Paul Daniel Dillon, 46, of Portland, yelled at the group from his car, police said. Dillon told the crowd to get off of his property, then police said he drove through six people, police said. One officer was injured while the five other people jumped out of the way.

Officers struggled to arrest the man and used a stun gun on him, police said.

He was arrested and faces multiple charges, including DUI, reckless driving and resisting arrest.

