Suspected drunk driver ran from police near West 7th, hit 2 pedestrians and a car

A suspect drunk driver led officers on a chase and hit two pedestrians and another vehicle near the West 7th entertainment district Saturday night, Fort Worth police told Star-Telegram media partner WFAA.

Police did not immediately respond to a Star-Telegram request for information.

Officers tried to initiate the traffic stop around 10:30 p.m. Saturday near University Drive and Bailey Avenue, WFAA reported. Andrew Guerra, 29, struck two pedestrians and another vehicle while fleeing, police said. The two pedestrians were sent to the hospital along with people inside the vehicle hit during the chase.

The victims are expected to make a full recovery. Guerra was arrested after police managed to stop him, according to WFAA.

He is charged with intoxicated assault with a vehicle and two other unspecified charges, according to police records.

Fort Worth is suing the Texas Attorney General’s Office in an effort to block the release of its police chase policy after the Star-Telegram and other North Texas publications requested copies of the policy under the Texas Public Information Act.

The attorney general’s office said the department has to release the policy. The lawsuit by the city hopes to reverse that decision.