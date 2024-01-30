Suspected drunk driver topped 100 mph, crashed while chased by Tarrant County deputies

A man who fled from North Texas authorities, with the suspect at one point driving more than 100 mph, was injured when the pursuit ended in a crash early Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Wunder, 40, was ejected from the vehicle when it crashed in Hunt County, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken to a hospital in Greenville with non-life-threatening injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The car chase began around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday when a Tarrant County deputy tried to pull Wunder over near Highway 1187 and Storm Cat Lane in south Tarrant County, the sheriff’s office said in the release. After the deputy made contact with Wunder, he determined the man was likely intoxicated.

Wunder fled the stop and the deputy started a pursuit, with other law enforcement agencies joining in as the chase crossed county lines, authorities said.

Officers tried multiple times to use spike strips to stop the car, the release states.

Wunder will face charges of driving while intoxicated and felony evading arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.