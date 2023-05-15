Suspected drunk driver tries to frame his dog during traffic stop, Colorado cops say

A suspected drunk driver tried to place his dog in the driver’s seat to say the pet was the one behind the wheel, Colorado police said.

After the man was pulled over for speeding in Springfield on Saturday, May 13, an officer watched as the man tried to switch places with his dog in the passenger seat, the Springfield Police Department said in a May 14 Facebook post.

He then got out from the car’s passenger side and said he wasn’t driving, police said.

When the officer asked the man if he had been drinking, he ran, making it 20 yards before the officer apprehended him, police said.

The man got lost in Springfield while driving from Las Animas to Pueblo, according to police.

Police said they learned the man had “two active warrants for his arrest out of Pueblo.”

Once the man was checked at a hospital, he was arrested on his previous warrants and also faces a number of new charges, including driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and resisting arrest.

Springfield is about 165 miles southeast of Pueblo.

