Suspected drunken driver faces charges in traffic death of Fort Worth motorcyclist

A 28-year-old Fort Worth man remained in custody Monday, accused of intoxication manslaughter in a weekend traffic death involving a motorcyclist.

The Fort Worth man also faces an intoxication assault charge because a passenger on the motorcycle was injured.

Jail records identified the suspect as Satyam Mehta, who was arrested at the scene of the fatal crash early Saturday. He was booked into the Fort Worth Jail just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Killed in the crash was 33-year-old Michael Cummings of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website.

A woman who was Cummings’ passenger was critically injured in the wreck. Her condition was not available on Monday.

The crash was reported just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday at West Vickery Boulevard and Hopkins Street.

Fort Worth police said the accident involved a motor vehicle and a motorcycle, but they didn’t provide any other details.

Traffic officers were investigating the fatal crash.