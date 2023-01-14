Suspected drunken driver hits fence, house in Fort Worth’s Southside neighborhood: police

A 31-year-old man is suspected of being drunk when his vehicle hit a house in the Southside neighborhood of Fort Worth around 9:40 p.m. Friday, police said.

Fort Worth police said the suspect was purchasing something at a convenience store drive-thru on 1200 West Seminary when he “unexpectedly accelerated at a high rate of speed.” The suspect’s vehicle traveled through the parking lot and through the fence of a house located in the 4200 block of North Henderson. Finally the vehicle collided with the house.

The house was unoccupied at the time, police said, and the collision caused “moderate structural damage.” MedStar and the Fort Worth Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The driver was slightly injured, according to police, and arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The police incident report identifies the suspect as Andres Hernandez of Fort Worth. He was booked into the Fort Worth City Jail shortly after midnight.

Any follow-up investigation will be handled by the Traffic Investigations Unit, officials said.