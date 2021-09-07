Suspected drunken driver kills man in Arlington; passenger was wanted in Texas murder

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·1 min read

A 62-year-old man was killed early Tuesday at an Arlington intersection when his car was hit by another vehicle which ran a red light, Arlington police said.

A Garland man was taken into custody and accused of intoxication manslaughter and running the red light in the crash.

A passenger in the suspect’s vehicle was arrested on a murder warrant out of East Texas, according to Arlington police.

The name of the man killed in the wreck has not been released by authorities pending notification of his family.

The fatal crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at AT&T Way and East Randol Mill Road in Arlington.

The victim was driving westbound on Randol Mill Road through the intersection when his vehicle was hit by another car traveling north on AT&T Way. Arlington police believe the motorist traveling north on AT&T Way ran a red signal light.

Arlington police identified that driver as Dangelo Ortega, of Garland. He was taken to a local hospital and will be arraigned upon release from the hospital.

Authorities identified Ortega’s passenger as Latarik Jackson, 22, of Marshall, who was wanted on murder and aggravated assault charges in Harrison County. Details of the homicide were not immediately available.

A second passenger in Ortega’s car was released to medical staff at the scene.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to visit all three 9/11 sites on 20th anniversary

    President Biden will visit New York City, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon Saturday.

  • Durham police investigate fatal shooting of 52-year-old man in car

    The shooting did not appear to be random, police said.

  • Video shows wild Harlem gunfight that left cabbie struck in head by stray bullet clinging to life

    Police released surveillance footage Tuesday of a wild shootout outside a Harlem bodega, with a 15-year-old gunman wounded and a passing Uber driver left fighting for his life after taking a stray bullet to the head. The critically-injury 21-year-old driver, with a woman and a 12-year-old boy as passengers, was headed past the bodega on W. 131st St. near Frederick Douglass Blvd. when the ...

  • Hurricane Ida 9 days later: 430K still without power

    Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses still didn’t have power Tuesday and more than half of the gas stations in two major cities were without fuel more than a week after Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana, splintering homes and toppling electric lines across the state. There were also persistent signs of recovery, however, as the total number of people without electricity has fallen from more than a million at its peak, while hundreds of thousands of people have had their water restored. AT&T, which suffered widespread cellphone outages after the storm, reported that its wireless network now is operating normally in Louisiana.

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

    A handful of names stand ready to rally regardless of what the broader environment looks like going forward.

  • We Found Rage In A Hopeless Place

    A lot of people thought this summer would be great, but most people seem totally fried and at loose ends instead — expectations keep getting subverted, and anger keeps flowing into the void.View Entire Post ›

  • Bystander receives Hampton Police Department civilian award

    A New Hampshire man has been honored by the Hampton Police Department for his assistance during an arrest this summer.

  • College football Week 1 overreactions: Alabama is national title favorite, Clemson might not be playoff-worthy

    The start of the college football season saw many surprises. But don't read to much into the good and bad. Here are seven overreactions from Week 1.

  • Man suspected of killing another man to appear in court

    The man charged with a Nashua man’s murder last month is set to face a judge on Tuesday.

  • Virginia is set to remove Richmond's Lee statue

    A towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is about to come down from a place of honor in Virginia's capital city. (Sept. 7)

  • Where is Michelle Carter from the infamous 'texting suicide' case now?

    She was convicted of manslaughter in the now infamous 'texting suicide' case.

  • Virginia is set to remove Richmond's Lee statue on Wednesday

    A towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, is expected to be taken down on Wednesday as a symbol of racial injustice, more than 130 years after it was erected in tribute to the South’s Civil War leader. While many other Confederate symbols across the South have been removed without public announcements beforehand to avoid unruly crowds, Gov. Ralph Northam's office is expecting a multitude and plans to livestream the event on social media. The plans were stalled for more than a year by two lawsuits filed by residents opposed to its removal, but rulings last week by the Supreme Court of Virginia cleared the way for the statue to be taken down.

  • Virginia set to remove Robert E Lee statue from Richmond after court ruling

    A statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, will be taken down on Wednesday following 15 months of demands for removal.

  • John Travolta and daughter Ella pose for a picture on set of her new film

    Ella Travolta celebrated the wrap of her new movie "Get Lost," posting a collection of photos from the Alice in Wonderland-inspired film on Instagram Sunday.

  • Judge rejects Minneapolis ballot language on policing

    A judge struck down ballot language Tuesday that aimed to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new agency, saying the wording was misleading, unworkable, and lacked details necessary for voters to make informed choices. “The court finds that the current ballot language is vague, ambiguous and incapable of implementation, and is insufficient to identify the amendment clearly," Hennepin County District Judge Jamie Anderson wrote. The proposed amendment to the city charter, approved by the City Council last month, would have asked voters whether to replace the police force with a new but mostly undefined Department of Public Safety that “could include” police officers.

  • Was the ‘American Taliban’ John Walker Lindh as Bad as We Were Led to Believe?

    CNN via Getty ImagesEarly in Detainee 001, Greg Barker’s documentary about John Walker Lindh (aka the “American Taliban”), author and journalist John Wray wonders aloud, “Why is treason worse than any other crime?” The answer seems quite simple—treason is a betrayal of trust between individuals and their birth nation, its citizens, and its core values—but Wray confesses that he can’t intellectually grasp the reasons why this misdeed is so loathed. It’s a somewhat baffling moment that receives no

  • In changing college football landscape, TCU’s attendance challenge a potential problem | Opinion

    For smaller Power 5 schools like TCU, they would all be aided if they could pack their home stadiums.

  • Daughter cradles her dying mother on sidewalk after couple is shot in Long Beach

    Maricela Honorato died along with her boyfriend, Juan Guizar-Gutierrez, after being gunned down in Long Beach as the couple returned from a day of fishing.

  • Man Arrested After Tesla Camera Captures Staged Collision in Louisiana

    A man was arrested for falsifying a police report after a Tesla camera captured him staging an accident, authorities in Slidell, Louisiana, said.This video was released by the Slidell Police Department, who said it was taken on September 3. It shows the man, identified by police as Arthur Bates Jr, falling down behind the vehicle and lying on the ground.According to police, Bates called 911 to report a Tesla hit him and had fled the scene. The man said he suffered injuries to his back, leg, and neck, and dispatchers sent an ambulance and fire truck to the location.Police said they determined Bates lied about the incident after locating the driver and reviewing the Tesla camera footage. Bates confessed to falsifying the report and was arrested for “false swearing with the intent to cause an emergency response,” police said. Credit: Slidell Police Department via Storyful

  • Man who raped his step-daughters gets 28 years' jail, 18 strokes of cane

    A 38-year-old man who repeatedly raped his two underaged stepdaughters was on Monday (6 September) jailed for 28 years with 18 strokes of the cane.