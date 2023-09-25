Suspected drunken RV driver leads police on pursuit near Moses Lake

A suspected drunken RV driver led police on a chase near Moses Lake early Sunday morning, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 3:20 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a call of a disturbance at a Circle K mini-mart near Stratford Road and Valley Road.

Witnesses told deputies a man in the parking lot drove a motor home into a parked car, revved the motor, and was acting odd before leaving the area.

Deputies heard the RV was last seen heading west on Valley Road, where a deputy attempted to stop the motor home near Paxson Drive.

The driver declined to yield to the deputy and drove away. Suspecting the driver was drunk, deputies and officers with the Moses Lake Police Department chased after the RV.

Along Airway Drive, spikes were laid out, flattening tires and disabling the motor home.

The driver, Richard D. Johnson, 69, quickly surrendered. Johnson was booked into the Grant County Jail on several charges, including attempting to elude law enforcement.