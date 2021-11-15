Suspected DUI driver crashes into Gig Harbor police vehicle

A man who police suspect was driving under the influence of alcohol was arrested Sunday after crashing his car into a Gig Harbor police vehicle, injuring its driver.

The crash occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday in the 9000 block of Bujacich Road, according to a Facebook post from Gig Harbor Police Department. Officer Brian Barber’s police vehicle was struck by an oncoming car that crossed the center line.

Officer Barber was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and later released. The other driver was not injured.

Washington State Patrol investigated the incident and arrested the 24-year-old Key Peninsula man who collided with the police vehicle. According to the post, the man tested at over twice the legal limit for alcohol impairment. He was booked into Pierce County jail.