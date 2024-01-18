Suspected DUI driver evades police in pursuit, gets away

Authorities were in pursuit of a driver suspected of being under the influence Wednesday night.

The chase, which was initiated in the San Fernando Valley by officers with the Los Angeles Police Department, quickly turned into a dangerous situation.

The suspect was clocked at incredibly high speeds, running red lights and weaving in and out of traffic. As the suspect evaded authorities, sparks were seen coming from beneath the vehicle each time the driver hit the breaks.

Due do the dangerous conditions, police on the ground backed out of the pursuit.

LAPD was tracking the vehicle from the air before losing sight of it and deciding to no longer attempt to apprehend the suspect.

