Suspected DUI driver punches through Puyallup home, hits 81-year-old inside

A Puyallup home is badly damaged and one person inside was hit by a driver who lost control early Thursday.

Puyallup Police first tweeted about the crash in the 2100 block of 23rd Street Place Southeast at 5:52 a.m.

A photo from the scene showed a car halfway inside the building. Police said the driver is suspected of DUI.

An 81-year-old inside the home was hit by the car. Firefighters and medics from Central Pierce Fire & Rescue responded.

The victim’s condition is not known.

The Puyallup Police Department Major Collision Response Team is investigating.