Suspected DUI driver runs from scene of nine-car pileup in Kitsap County

A suspected DUI driver may have been behind a nine-car pileup Monday morning along northbound State Round 3 at Trigger in Kitsap County.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax, the suspect got out of his car and ran from the scene. He then flagged down another driver who gave him a ride in the bed of their truck.

The suspect reportedly jumped out around Finn Hill, dislocating his shoulder in the process.

Charges for a felony DUI and hit-and-run are being forwarded to the county prosecutor.