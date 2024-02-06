Suspected DUI driver sat in car several hours after crashing car. Police said no one called 911.

A 20-year-old is facing charges after allegedly crashing a vehicle while being under the influence.

While recently patrolling the area, Duluth officers were called to Rogers Bridge Road regarding a single-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a 20-year-old, later identified as Jaden Curtis, who had been sitting in the car for over five hours without calling 911.

Duluth officials said it turns out the driver was under the influence.

Curtis was arrested and taken to the Gwinnett County Jail. He faces charges of DUI, reckless driving and an open container of alcohol.

The department wants to remind motorists to stay safe.

“Let’s make responsible choices on the road,” the department wrote.

