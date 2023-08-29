Suspected DUI driver slams into motorcylist and crashes into barrier in Seattle

A suspected DUI driver slammed into a motorcyclist and then crashed into a barrier in Seattle early Thursday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police said they got a call about an agitated driver, who appeared to be DUI, parked in a lane of traffic in South Lake Union.

An officer in the area said they saw a black Jeep Grand Cherokee speeding northbound on Dexter Avenue North and recklessly driving through several red lights.

The driver briefly stopped at the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Mercer Street and police tried to run a record check on the Jeep but it sped off again heading northbound on Dexter Avenue North.

At the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Valley Street, the driver allegedly crashed into a motorcyclist who was stopped at the red light.

“The motorcyclist was ejected from his motorcycle and landed on the ground nearby,” said SPD.

Seattle Fire gave aid to the 41-year-old motorcyclist. Police said he had non-life-threatening injuries.

After allegedly running over the motorcyclist, the driver fled the scene and later crashed into the barrier that separates the northbound and southbound lanes on the Aurora highway.

When officers got there, they said the jeep was empty but they saw a man running back to the driver’s side. When the man saw police he ran westbound on Valley Street.

Police yelled at the man to stop but he jumped over fences and tried to escape. The man was eventually taken into custody.

Police said the 27-year-old man showed signs he was under the influence. With further investigation, police found out the man had a suspended license and required an ignition interlock device to drive. The jeep did not have an ignition interlock device.

While searching the man, officers said they found drugs and saw empty alcohol bottles in the jeep. Police conducted a DUI investigation and later got a blood warrant for the suspect.

The man was arrested for DUI, hit and run, negligent driving, ignition interlock violation, and obstruction. He was booked into King County Jail.