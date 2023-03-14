Suspected fentanyl dealer arrested in Kent

A man suspected in the distribution of fentanyl in Seattle was arrested in Kent early Tuesday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 6 a.m. Tuesday, detectives with the Seattle Police Major Crimes Task Force served a search warrant on a home and car in Kent.

During their search, police recovered two handguns and about $7,180 in cash.

A 34-year-old man was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and booked into the King County Jail.

After a month of investigation, police believe the man was involved in the distribution of M30 fentanyl pills in downtown Seattle.