Suspected fentanyl dealer charged in overdose victim’s death

A man accused of supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to a victim last summer was recently arrested, authorities in Iredell County say.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released information about an arrest in the death of 26-year-old Julius Chance Gunter.

According to the sheriff’s office, Gunter was found by deputies on July 23, 2022, suffering from an overdose inside a home on Hickory Highway. He was taken to the hospital, but he died later.

SEE HOW: Stanly Co. teen helps save 22-month-old brother who overdosed on fentanyl

The sheriff’s office says after months of waiting, investigators recently got a toxicology report showing Gunter died from a fentanyl overdose.

Investigators said they were able to identify Dakoda Michael Drake as the person who allegedly supplied Gunter with the fentanyl.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, Drake was arrested on Friday for felony death by distribution.

Drake was reportedly being held in the Iredell County Detention Center on a $350,000 bond.

(WATCH: Revised autopsy reveals fentanyl played part in UNC student’s death)