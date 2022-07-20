Suspected Fresno drunk driver enters plea for her second DUI-related crash in six months

A 24-year-old Fresno woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated for a deadly crash in west Fresno — her second drunk-driving crash in six months.

Angie Thao was arrested July 2 by the California Highway Patrol on suspicion of DUI and manslaughter after driving her 2002 Acura RSX through a stop sign at Jensen and Marks avenues and colliding with a 2013 Nissan truck.

The 39-year-old driver of the tuck and his 34-year-old passenger had minor injuries.

Yang Vue, 38, of Sanger, a passenger in Thao’s Acura, did not survive the crash. Thao was also injured, sustaining major injuries. She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment and then transferred to the Fresno County Jail.

Thao remains in jail without bail after violating the conditions of her release from the previous driving under the influence charge in January.

In that case, Thao was charged with DUI with a blood-alcohol concentration of .08% or more and DUI of alcohol while causing injury.

Thao was instructed to not drink and drive while her case was going through the judicial process.

Prosecutor Steven Ueltzen said Thao could face up to 12 years and 8 months if found guilty of the DUI charges.

Her next court appearance is Sept. 7 in Dept. 30 for a pre-preliminary hearing.