Suspected gang member arrested, charged after allegedly selling bogus oxycodone pills with fentanyl

A 23-year-old Tacoma man has been arrested and charged with possession with the intent to sell fentanyl, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington.

U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said a joint operation with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Tacoma Police Department resulted in Paul Darnell King’s arrest.

King was brought to the attention of the authorities by an informant, according to a complaint.

King, an alleged gang member, reportedly frequented an Econo Lodge on South Hosmer Street in Tacoma. The area is known to be a center of gun violence, human trafficking and drugs. Five homicides also have been reported in the area at the beginning of 2022.

According to the complaint, King was seen selling bogus oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl in May and July outside the Econo Lodge, and was later arrested on three different occasions between July and August. During the arrests, he is said to have had fentanyl and an unregistered gun on him.

While ATF agents were conducting several undercover operations at the motel in mid-August, King was seen engaging in what appeared to “drug trafficking behavior,” officials said.

According to the release from Brown, King was arrested on Sept. 7 at the motel, where law enforcement found three guns, body armor, ammunition and suspected fentanyl in his room after obtaining a search warrant.

