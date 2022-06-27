Suspected gang member arrested for fatal gun battle outside Queens recording studio

A suspected gang member has been arrested in connection with a fatal Queens gun battle outside a recording studio, police said Monday.

Alutheimeen Imaduddeen, 21, was charged Saturday with attempted murder, attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Tyda Darden, also 21, was killed in the shooting outside the Rockwell Studio on Wyckoff Ave, near Schaefer St. in Ridgewood about 1:25 a.m. June 6.

Both Imaduddeen and Darden were members of the Structure gang and lived a half-mile apart in Bedford-Stuyvesant, according to cops. Imaduddeen is not accused of firing the fatal shot.

Video recovered by cops shows the gunman whose bullet killed Darden exiting a parked white BMW and firing towards two men exiting the studio. Those two fired back and Darden was hit in the head, collapsed in a pool of blood inside the front door and died at the scene, police said.

The gunman was seen heading back to the BMW, dropping a gun into the car and running into the Halsey St. L train station.

“It’s not surprising what happened...Ever since that studio opened there’s always been something happening,” a long-time neighbor said at the time. “They come, they park everywhere, in front of the pump, the crosswalk.”

The studio is in a building that houses multiple businesses including at least one other studio.

Darden, who was expecting a child with his girlfriend, had a 2020 gun arrest that was pending at the time of his murder, police said.

The suspect had a May 2021 gun arrest that was later sealed, police sources said.

Imaduddeen was arrested in Bedford-Stuyvesant on June 23 after police identified him as a person of interest in the Queens shoot out. He was allegedly in possession of codeine and other pills, charged with drug possession with intent to sell and released without bail.

But Imaduddeen was ordered held on $50,000 bail when he was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court on the attempted murder charge Sunday.